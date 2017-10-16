Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Monday 16 October

We will assist farmers, says Agriculture PS

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, October 16, 2017

LIVESTOCK and vegetable farmers who have been hit hard by the extreme dry weather conditions can expect some assistance in the next few weeks, says Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Jitend Singh.

"We have been monitoring the situation and it is quite severe and widespread," he said.

"What we are going to do, based on assessments collected from divisional offices, is we are going to see how we can assist by provision of water tanks, pumps and boreholes.

"The difficulty in some areas is the lack of sustainable water sources since rivers and creeks have dried up and boreholes are non-existent.

"I can assure farmers that within the next two to three weeks, we will roll out contingency plans.

"In saying that, it is important to note that the impact area is quite large and we will not be able to make big interventions."

