Keep safety equipment, says MSAF official

PEOPLE in coastal areas around the North have been advised to keep safety equipment even when out at sea on bamboo rafts.

Marine Safety Authority of Fiji's small craft surveyor in Savusavu Rakesh Pillay made the plea following a sea mishap involving two Natewa women last Thursday evening.

The two women were out fishing when their bilibili raft drifted to sea.

Mr Pillay said fishermen and women needed to have things such as lights and life jackets.

He said boat safety equipment were readily available in all major Post Fiji Ltd outlets including those in Savusavu, Natuvu, Buca Bay and Tukavesi in Cakaudrove.

