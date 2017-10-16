Navetau hit by climate change

/ Front page / News

Women of Navetau while catering for visitors at their village.

VILLAGERS of Navetau in Saqani are feeling the effects of climate change as adverse weather conditions and changing weather patterns, which they say were never experienced before.

Speaking to Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea during a talanoa session, Navetau Village headman Eremasi Vuka said weather patterns had really changed for them.

Mr Vuka said during adverse weather condition, people usually found refuge in a tin building or hall as they did not have any other safe place to go to.

He said that structure was not reliable and a hazard to the lives of villagers.

He added that the village is in dire need of a proper evacuation centre or shelter during natural disasters.

