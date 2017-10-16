Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Monday 16 October

Villagers pass around eTransport card

Luke Rawalai
Monday, October 16, 2017

VILLAGERS of Navetau in Saqani have an emergency eTransport card which is passed around by villagers who fail to top up their cards.

During a bus trip, the card is passed around by villagers who don't have credit on their eTransport cards because there is no top-up machine available in the village.

Navetau Village headman Eremasi Vuka said the nearest top-up shop was about two villages away and was difficult to travel to for the sole reason of topping up eTransport cards.

Mr Vuka said people had resorted to topping up the emergency card which was then used among villagers who wished to travel out of Navetau.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








