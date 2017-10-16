Village headman wants State to test water source

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Moturiki in the Lomaiviti Group are pleading with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to test the water source on the island.

Navuti Village headman Jone Waqa made the plea after three villagers contracted typhoid last month.

"There are no issues right now in the village in terms of health and safety of the villagers, but we are recommending to the ministry to test our water sources" Mr Waqa said.

He said the villagers received assistance from the ministry in the past weeks in order to curb the spread of typhoid.

