Exams postponed, counselling for students of burnt school

+ Enlarge this image Year 9 student of Lelean Memorial School Elenoa Ravula picking up whatever is left from the damages caused by the fire which destroyed their classroom block. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

YEAR 9 students of Lelean Memorial School in Nausori whose classrooms were destroyed in a fire last week will undergo counselling by a team from the Ministry of Education's National Substance Abuse Advisory Council (NSAAC).

The school's vice-principal Marika Sovaki confirmed this yesterday and said the annual examinations for Year 9 students had been postponed to tomorrow.

"Following the fire on Wednesday, the students were advised to stay home on Friday," Mr Sovaki said.

"On Saturday a team of engineers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) assisted in the renovation of our technical drawing classrooms and the rooms will be used by the students when they start their exams tomorrow.

"A new set of desks and chairs was also delivered to the school and some more of it are expected to arrive today."

