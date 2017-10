/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER couldn't help it but burst into laughter at this.

I went past a group of people at our Waiyavi bus stop this morning, a contributor begins.

All were holding their eTransport cards.

They looked like people waiting at an ATM to withdraw money.

So I said: "The ATM hasn't arrived?"

Some said "yes" and the fast of mind said things I cannot repeat here.