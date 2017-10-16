Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Monday 16 October

Minister warns ATS

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, October 16, 2017

A SECRET ballot conducted by Air Terminal Services (ATS) Fiji Ltd staff members is "not according to law", says Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Minister Jone Usamate

In a statement released yesterday, Mr Usamate said any strike action by Federated Airline Staff Association members within ATS would be deemed unlawful.

"The ministry will continue to encourage the parties to dialogue in good faith to reach an amicable solution and understanding," he said.

"When relationships are based on bad faith, it's not easy to break through pressures and issues that come up and will result in either party doing things that may not be within the ambit of the law.

"This is evident in the conducting of the secret ballot by FASA last week which was not according to law and that any resulting strike will be unlawful."

