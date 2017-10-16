Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Monday 16 October

FJC a pathway to her dreams

Litia Cava
Monday, October 16, 2017

REPEATED stories from her grandmother and her mother about her upbringing is what motivates Lisi Nadovu.

Lisi, who aspires to become an accountant, is among the thousands of Fijian students who will sit Year 10 external examination today.

The 15-year-old could not control her emotions as she reminisced on her early childhood years with her grandparents at their home in Jittu settlement along Grantham Rd in Suva.

Lisi's grandfather died in 2014 and she has since been raised by her 72-year-old grandmother Jokaveti Wati.

