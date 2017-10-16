FJC a pathway to her dreams

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image All smiles and ready for her exams, Year 10 student Lisi Nadovu with her grandmother Jokaveti Wati a their home after study preparations. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

REPEATED stories from her grandmother and her mother about her upbringing is what motivates Lisi Nadovu.

Lisi, who aspires to become an accountant, is among the thousands of Fijian students who will sit Year 10 external examination today.

The 15-year-old could not control her emotions as she reminisced on her early childhood years with her grandparents at their home in Jittu settlement along Grantham Rd in Suva.

Lisi's grandfather died in 2014 and she has since been raised by her 72-year-old grandmother Jokaveti Wati.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.