PM vows to protect environment

Aqela Susu
Monday, October 16, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has vowed that no development in Fiji under his Government would take place at the expense of the environment.

While addressing Fijians at the Fiji Day celebrations in Liverpool, Australia on Saturday, Mr Bainimarama said instead they would actively work against the damage that had already been done to the environment for the sake of Fiji's future generation.

"No development in Fiji under my Government has taken place at the expense of the environment, and none ever will," he said.

"We've even said no to valuable sources of revenue because those projects haven't met the high standards we require. And we certainly don't have any regrets about that."

He said Fijians owed it to themselves, their children and the future generations to not only preserve the environment, but to actively work against the damage that had already been done.

