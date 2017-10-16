NCDs a big contributor to kidney deaths, says MP

/ Front page / News

A TOTAL of 1344 kidney related deaths were recorded by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services last year.

This was revealed by the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alex O'Connor, at the closing of the third Annual Fijian Nephrology Symposium at Holiday Inn Suva on Saturday night.

Mr O'Connor said the ministry had noted that in many cases the root cause of kidney diseases lay in other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension.

