/ Front page / News

POLICE are appealing for information from members of the public on a truck that hit a 56-year-old man and killed him along Maqere in Tavua yesterday afternoon.

Police west media liaison officer Wame Bautolu last night confirmed that the farmer was standing beside his car parked along the road at Maqere when the alleged incident happened.

Police are investigating the matter and are pleading with motorists to take extra precautions while on the road as the festive season approaches.