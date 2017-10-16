Drug trade

/ Front page / News

POLICE are aware of mothers and children being used to peddle drugs and have taken people to task, says Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

"Children being used as peddlers is common practice and being utilised particularly are women as carriers for drugs and also children," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"We are well aware of this, and we have caught people doing this and in particular women with babies doing this as carriers and pushers of drugs."

He said although marijuana was still a problem that the force needed to eradicate, two other major drugs that Fiji had to deal with were methamphetamine and cocaine.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said they had implemented measures to strengthen national borders.

