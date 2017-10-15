Team Fiji athletes called to do their best

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:30PM THE 2017 Pacific Mini Games chef de mission, Wayne O'Connor, has called on athletes to do their best to qualify for the Games because it is a good platform for them to gain exposure.

Team Fiji will feature 12 sports: Archery, Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Football (Men & Women), Golf, Judo, Para-Sports (Athletics & Table Tennis), Rugby 7s (Men), Table Tennis, Tennis and Weightlifting.

A total of 201 athletes are expected but was also likely to vary slightly dependent on last minute inclusions or withdrawals.

O'Connor said the Games were important for Fiji because it would boost regional exposure.

"For Fiji athletes, the Games will be an opportunity for regional exposure that provides many worthwhile individuals and team experiences," he said.