Fiji Time: 1:01 AM on Monday 16 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Team Fiji athletes called to do their best

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Sunday, October 15, 2017

Update: 9:30PM THE 2017 Pacific Mini Games chef de mission, Wayne O'Connor, has called on athletes to do their best to qualify for the Games because it is a good platform for them to gain exposure.

Team Fiji will feature 12 sports: Archery, Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Football (Men & Women), Golf, Judo, Para-Sports (Athletics & Table Tennis), Rugby 7s (Men), Table Tennis, Tennis and Weightlifting.

A total of 201 athletes are expected but was also likely to vary slightly dependent on last minute inclusions or withdrawals.

O'Connor said the Games were important for Fiji because it would boost regional exposure.

"For Fiji athletes, the Games will be an opportunity for regional exposure that provides many worthwhile individuals and team experiences," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Plans for Bati
  2. Round one knockout
  3. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita
  4. 'I'm not a politician'
  5. One dead, two in hospital after head-on collision
  6. Lodoni fun day raises funds
  7. Cross of Victory reigns in Wairiki
  8. Kumar: No intention to go on strike
  9. Courts IDC 2017: Lautoka Blues nail $22k penalty shoot-out
  10. Resort steps up support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  2. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  3. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  5. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  7. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  8. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)
  9. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  10. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)