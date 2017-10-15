Courts IDC 2017: Lautoka Blues nail $22k penalty shoot-out

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Lautoka soccer side with fans celebrate after winning the 2017 courts IDC at Churchill Park in Lautoka this evening. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 7:09PM THE Design Engineering Lautoka Blues engraved their names in the history of Fiji Football defeating Ba 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out to win the Courts Inter District Championship title after a lapse of nine years.

Super sup Senirusi Bokini was the saviour for the Blues team after replacing first choice goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara during the shoot-out to stop Malakai Rakula and Meli Codro's penalty kicks giving his team the victory at Lautoka's Churchill Park yesterday.

The Blues, however, received a huge blow in the fourth minute of the game after skipper Ilaitia Tuilau was sent off for dangerous play on Ba's Samuela Nabenia.

Despite playing with a man short, the Blues managed to win a penalty after striker Samuela Drudru was tackled without the ball inside the penalty box.

Zibraz Sahib made no mistake with the penalty as the Blues led 1-0 at the break.

Ba was also reduced to 10 men after Laisenia Raura was red carded for a dangerous tackle on Drudru.

Captain Abbu Zahid levelled the scores after receiving a well-timed cross kick from Meli Codro to score a wonderful goal.

Both teams missed out many scoring opportunities finishing the game with a 1-all scoreline.

The two sides also failed to score any goals in the extra time.

Avinesh Suwamy, Mavileko Nakama and Samuela Nabenia scored for Ba while Codro and Rakula's shots were stopped by Bokini.

The host scored four goals in the shoot-out - one each to Zibraz Sahib, Josefa Dugucagi, Dave Radregai and Christoper Wasasala.

The Blues received $22,000 while Ba walked away with $6000.