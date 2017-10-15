Fiji Time: 7:06 PM on Sunday 15 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FASA vs ATS: Usamate preaches good faith

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, October 15, 2017

Update: 5:46PM EMPLOYMENT unions, employers, and employees have been encouraged to keep a healthy working environment when dealing with each other.

Fiji's Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate made this comment in response to recent reports that a secret ballot for strike was undertaken by the Federated Airline Staff Association (FASA) against Air Terminal Services (ATS).

He said both parties should act in good faith as stipulated in the law as the parties had reached a Settlement Agreement that should be the basis on which parties move forward on matters affecting them.

"The ministry will continue to encourage the parties to dialogue in good faith to reach an amicable solution and understanding. When relationships are based on bad faith, it's not easy to break through pressures and issues that come up and will result in either party doing things that may not be within the ambit of the law," Mr Usamate said in a Government statement issued this afternoon.

"This is evident in the conducting of the secret ballot by FASA this week, which was not according to law and that any resulting strike will be unlawful.

"Productive employment relationships depend on people working together in good faith and we will continue to advocate this, especially in the matter regarding FASA and ATS."

Earlier this week, 370 out of the 588 FASA members had given their union representatives the mandate to take strike action with a secret ballot against ATS.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Plans for Bati
  2. Round one knockout
  3. 'I'm not a politician'
  4. One dead, two in hospital after head-on collision
  5. Lodoni fun day raises funds
  6. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita
  7. Kumar: No intention to go on strike
  8. Resort steps up support
  9. Parental negligence a concern, says Fatiaki
  10. Cross of Victory reigns in Wairiki

Top Stories this Week

  1. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  2. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  3. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  5. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  7. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  8. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)
  9. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  10. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)