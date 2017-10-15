FASA vs ATS: Usamate preaches good faith

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:46PM EMPLOYMENT unions, employers, and employees have been encouraged to keep a healthy working environment when dealing with each other.

Fiji's Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate made this comment in response to recent reports that a secret ballot for strike was undertaken by the Federated Airline Staff Association (FASA) against Air Terminal Services (ATS).

He said both parties should act in good faith as stipulated in the law as the parties had reached a Settlement Agreement that should be the basis on which parties move forward on matters affecting them.

"The ministry will continue to encourage the parties to dialogue in good faith to reach an amicable solution and understanding. When relationships are based on bad faith, it's not easy to break through pressures and issues that come up and will result in either party doing things that may not be within the ambit of the law," Mr Usamate said in a Government statement issued this afternoon.

"This is evident in the conducting of the secret ballot by FASA this week, which was not according to law and that any resulting strike will be unlawful.

"Productive employment relationships depend on people working together in good faith and we will continue to advocate this, especially in the matter regarding FASA and ATS."

Earlier this week, 370 out of the 588 FASA members had given their union representatives the mandate to take strike action with a secret ballot against ATS.