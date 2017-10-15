Fiji Time: 7:07 PM on Sunday 15 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Putting God first, says Fiji Bati skipper

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, October 15, 2017

Update: 5:16PM THE Fiji Bati team joined members of the New Gethsemane Worship Center in a thanksgiving church service at Tacirua today.

While speaking on behalf of the Fiji Bati team, skipper Kevin Naiqama said he was thankful to be at the service to hear the word of God.

"I love that song about the blood of the lamb, He is the reason why we're here, His faithfulness, His love, His mercy is the reason that I'm standing here to talk in front of you all," Naiqama said.

"I love what He said in Romans 10:9: 'If you declare with your mouth, Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. I believe that is why we are all here today."

He added for the team to be successful in this World Cup campaign, they would always have to put God first.

"He is the centre of this camp so the first thing we do in the morning and the last thing we do before we go to bed is to praise Him."

The team also sang a chorus and were also hosted to a lunch.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Plans for Bati
  2. Round one knockout
  3. 'I'm not a politician'
  4. One dead, two in hospital after head-on collision
  5. Lodoni fun day raises funds
  6. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita
  7. Kumar: No intention to go on strike
  8. Resort steps up support
  9. Parental negligence a concern, says Fatiaki
  10. Cross of Victory reigns in Wairiki

Top Stories this Week

  1. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  2. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  3. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  5. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  7. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  8. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)
  9. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  10. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)