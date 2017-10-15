Putting God first, says Fiji Bati skipper

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Bati player Josaia Lovodua, 19, acknowledges members of the church after he was introduced at the service this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:16PM THE Fiji Bati team joined members of the New Gethsemane Worship Center in a thanksgiving church service at Tacirua today.

While speaking on behalf of the Fiji Bati team, skipper Kevin Naiqama said he was thankful to be at the service to hear the word of God.

"I love that song about the blood of the lamb, He is the reason why we're here, His faithfulness, His love, His mercy is the reason that I'm standing here to talk in front of you all," Naiqama said.

"I love what He said in Romans 10:9: 'If you declare with your mouth, Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. I believe that is why we are all here today."

He added for the team to be successful in this World Cup campaign, they would always have to put God first.

"He is the centre of this camp so the first thing we do in the morning and the last thing we do before we go to bed is to praise Him."

The team also sang a chorus and were also hosted to a lunch.