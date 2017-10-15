FSC announces final 2016 sugar cane payment

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:30PM THE Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) has announced a final sugarcane payment to all sugar cane farmers at $9.59 per tonne, bringing the total sugarcane payment for 2016 to $82.00 - a nearly 7 per cent increase over the total 2015 payment.

The final sugarcane payment will be paid out in two installments, with a $6.54 payment before Diwali on Tuesday October 17 and a $3.05 payment to be paid out in January 2018 prior to the commencement of the new school year.

The final sugarcane payment of $9.59 is composed of a $0.44 wash-up payment and a $9.15 top-up from Government in recognition of the ongoing difficulties faced by sugarcane farmers attributed to the massive damage caused by Category 5 Cyclone Winston.

Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama was quoted in a Government statement issued today saying the top-up to the final sugarcane payment was part of a larger program of assistance and reform to expand the critical role of the sugar cane industry in growing the Fijian economy.

Around 200,000 Fijians rely on the sugar industry.

