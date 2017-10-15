Fiji Year 10 students prep for FJC exams

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Year 10 students of Lelean Memorial School finalise preparation for their their FJC exams that begin tomorrow. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 4:21PM YEAR 10 students around the country are having their last minute preparations before the commencement of the Fiji Junior Certificate (FJC) examinations tomorrow.

Student Marika Seruvatu, a boarder at Lelean Memorial School, spent his Sunday with his classmates preparing for tomorrow's Basic Science paper.

The Lau lad said he was well prepared for the seven subjects they were going to sit for in the week.

"I am very confident about tomorrow's paper as we have been preparing for two terms while having extra classes on Saturdays and late into the afternoons as well," Marika said.

The 15-year-old said he had had to put a hold on extracurricular activities this year just to focus on his FJC exam.

"I want to become a chef when I grow up and this is the first external examination that would lead me closer to my dream. I did not participate in the Deans Rugby competition this year so that I could focus on my studies," he added.