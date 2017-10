/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Newly-crowned Miss Ovalau Eka Buadromo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:13PM TWENTY four-year-old Eka Mamafainoa Buadromo was crowned Miss Ovalau at Nasau Park in Levuka last night.

Miss Buadromo was among five other contestants vying for the title.

She will now be contesting at the Miss Fiji pageant later this year.

The 2017 Vodafone Back to Levuka Carnival coincided with the celebration of the Old Capital's 140th year of proclamation.