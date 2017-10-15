Fiji Time: 7:06 PM on Sunday 15 October

Nephrology symposium discusses kidney disease

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, October 15, 2017

Update: 4:05PM THE third Annual Fijian Nephrology Symposium was held at the Holiday Inn in Suva last night.

In his closing address, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor said Fiji continued to lead the way among Pacific island nations in the development of services for kidney diseases.

Mr O'Connor thanked the International Society of Nephrology's Sister Renal Centre Program and the collaboration between CWM hospital and Concord Hospital.

"You have gathered over the last two days to look at strategies in terms of addressing kidney diseases and the huge impact it has on our nation Fiji and other Pacific nations," Mr O'Connor said.  

"We have recognised the scourge of non-communicable diseases that ravage our population, and lead to premature disease, illness, and death."

The present cost for a kidney dialysis treatment is $250 per session.








