Dunedin Police urge residents to check backyards and properties for missing man

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, October 15, 2017

Update: 3:57PM DUNEDIN, NZ: NEW Zealand Police have now urged Dunedin residents to check their backyard for missing 63-year-old Gordon Mclean.

Mr Mclean was reported missing last Thursday and extensive searches over the past few have been unsuccessful.

Detective Constable Donald Peat said Mr Mclean was considered very frail and there were serious concerns for his welfare.

He said the search continued today with LandSAR volunteers, Red Cross volunteers, a rescue search dog and Police searching further afield in the town belt.

"They also continue to search Wakari, Helensburgh, Halfway Bush Kaikorai valley and Frasers Gully," Mr Peat said.

Police ask residents to check their properties again, particularly in the Halfway Bush area.

"Please check sheds and outbuildings in or around your properties.

"Any sightings of Mr Mclean should be reported to Police immediately on 111."








