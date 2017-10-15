Fiji Time: 7:06 PM on Sunday 15 October

Weather watch: Cloudy periods, brief showers

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, October 15, 2017

Update: 3:42PM PEOPLE in the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands should expect cloudy periods with brief showers.

The weather bulletin issued at 3.30pm today by the National Weather Forecasting Centre has forecast fine weather elsewhere apart from possible isolated afternoon or evening showers.

Mariners are advised of moderate to fresh East to Southeast winds, and moderate to rough seas.

The outlook for Tuesday, again cloudy periods with brief showers for the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.








