NAVETAU villagers in Saqani have been advised to go through their District Officers to request for electrification solar projects in their village.

Responding to their requests, Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said Government's electrification project in the area was currently reaching Navakaka.

Mr Vocea said that villagers could have solar electricity in their villages for the time being, adding they were intent in electrifying homes in villages and rural areas.