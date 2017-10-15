Fiji Time: 7:07 PM on Sunday 15 October

UK supports ambitious climate action

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, October 15, 2017

Update: 3:18PM THE United Kingdom continues to show its support to Fiji, the Pacific and the rest of the Commonwealth family in their collective work ahead of COP23 and their commitments to the Paris Agreement.

A statement by the British High Commission office in Suva said the UK would continue to advocate for ambitious climate action.

"In August, the UK announced its support to Fiji?s Presidency of COP23 and committed approximately F$4.4million to support the operation of its COP23 secretariat. This was in addition to the UK's contribution provided via the European Union," it said.

The high commission also announced the UK's delegation to the 2017 Ministerial Dialogue (Pre-Cop) in Fiji that included UK foreign secretary's envoy on climate change Nick Bridge and head of International Negotiations, EU and carbon markets Archie Young. 

They would also be joined by a team from Suva led by British High Commissioner Melanie Hopkins.

The event will take place from October 17-18 in Nadi.








