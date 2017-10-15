Parliaments encourage climate change discussions for SIDs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni with the delegation of the National Assembly of Seychelles at the 137th IPU Assembly. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:03PM AN initiative by the Fijian and Seychelles Parliament has encouraged important discussions on climate change issues for parliamentarians from Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

A statement by the Fijian Parliament this week said the meeting would discuss the upcoming COP23, the role of Parliaments in engaging on climate change issues and ways in which SIDS Parliaments could better communicate and network.

Parliament Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni said climate change was having a dramatic impact on our countries and they needed to ensure Parliamentarians from other countries were aware of the immediate need for action.

"The Fijian Parliament is keen to ensure that the issue of climate change is discussed at these important global meetings and the voices of the Parliaments of Small Island Developing States is prominent," said Dr Luveni.

The SIDS meeting was held yesterday as a side meeting to the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly that is taking place in St Petersburg, Russia from October 14-18.