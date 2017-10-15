Fiji Time: 7:06 PM on Sunday 15 October

Courts IDC 2017: Senior Nadroga Stallions downs Navua

MACIU MALO
Sunday, October 15, 2017

Update: 2:58PM NADROGA skipper Tomasi Tuicakau was the toast of his team scoring two crucial goals that helped the Stallions to down Navua 2-1 in the final of the Courts Inter District Championship Senior division at Lautoka's Churchill Park.

Tuicakau led by example and superbly led his troops to win after being down 1-0 earlier in the game. 

He saved Nadroga from jaws of defeat in the dying stages of the game and later followed it up with a wonderful goal in the first half of extra time. 

Navua scored the first goal through Iliavi Katonitabua in the first half but failed to make use of the many scoring opportunities on offer. 

Meanwhile, the Super premier final between arch rivals Design Engineering Lautoka Blues and 4R Electric Ba kicks off at 3pm. 








