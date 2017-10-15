Kumar promises new pavilion for Rakiraki

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:55PM RAKIRAKI will have a brand new pavilion come 2018, says Local Government and Infrastructure Minister Parveen Kumar.

He made the announcement while speaking at the Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival last night.

"Government has given $300,000 for the upgrade of the FSC grounds," he said.

"Next year during the Rakiraki Carnival, you?re not going to sit on the ground.

"We want you to have the same facilities that we have. We want you to sit in the pavilion that we will build.

"You will use that pavilion for all the programs held here free of charge."