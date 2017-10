/ Front page / News

Update: 2:37PM WAIMAKARIRI, Canterbury: ONE person died in what Police believe was the result of a boating accident in the Waimakariri River.

Canterbury Police are attending to the accident scene.

Police said the accident involved a jet boat and occurred at approximately 10:50am today.

Details are still sketchy but it confirmed there were no other injuries.

The next of kin are being advised, Police said.