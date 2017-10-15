North workshop targets consumer empowerment

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:28PM THE Consumer Council of Fiji, National Food and Nutrition Centre, Diabetes Fiji and the Ministry of Health workshop that will be held in Labasa tomorrow aims to empower consumers to live healthy lifestyles through their choices.

A statement from the council said the workshop would focus on instilling knowledge and skills in consumers so they could also influence policies to combat non-communicable diseases.

The one day program will have various speakers from the three organisations.