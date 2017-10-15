Fiji Time: 7:06 PM on Sunday 15 October

Raise awareness on mental health at work and home: Francis

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, October 15, 2017

Update: 2:24PM TO raise awareness on Mental Health Day, Ministry of Youth and Sports director George Francis encouraged the importance of mental health in the workplace and at home.

While speaking at the mental health celebrations in Wainibuku, Tailevu yesterday, Mr Francis said this was only achievable when individuals continuously engaged themselves in positive activities where they were able to freely share their experiences, challenges and at the same time find solutions in the form of advice.

"Too many people, young people, are committing suicide because we have cast them out or have not seen the signs of depression, or withdrawal from our families or communities. We have to act against this stigma together," Mr Francis said.

"We have to open our hearts, our minds to supporting our children, brothers, and sisters with whatever they are going through.  In some instances, we will have to reassess what we have been taught - that a young woman who gets pregnant brings disgrace on our family; that a person who does not fight back is weak; that a person who has a different gender identity is not welcome in our homes - even if that person is our child."








