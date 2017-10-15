Minister supplies water tanks to Rakiraki

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:01PM FIJI'S Local Government and Infrastructure Minister Parveen Kumar has called on people living in Rakiraki to contact him if they have issues with water supply.

While speaking to about 5000 people who gathered at FSC Grounds for the Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival yesterday, he said Government would ensure every citizen had access to water.

"Three weeks ago, I was here with my team from Water Authority of Fiji, Fiji Roads Authority, Works Ministry and Rural Electrification team," Mr Kumar said.

"And I heard from people there is still an issue of water and I can promise you that within the shortest period of time, we delivered around 500 water tanks here in Rakiraki.

"And those who have not received tanks, please let us know because we know we will be facing drought and we would like to see you have this basic necessity."