Better road access for farming community

+ Enlarge this image Upgrading works on the Nakaulevu Road has been completed. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:30PM ABOUT 300 residents of the Rovadrau vegetable farming community in Navua now have better access to their roads with the completion of upgrading works by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH).

"Nakaulevu Road is in a low-lying area that has always been prone to flooding whenever there is a heavy downpour, so raising the height of the road helps the water to flow off the pavement and into the roadside water channels," said FHH Taunovo Depot Supervisor Remesio Naqoro.

"Since blocked drains also contribute to flooding incidences, we also cleared debris and excess vegetation from the waterways."

The 1.9 kilometre Nakaulevu Road is located approximately five kilometres from Navua.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to provide road access in the Central, Northern, and Eastern divisions.