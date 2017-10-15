Resort steps up support

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff members of Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay during the Pinktober fundraising drive at the resort in Nadi on Friday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FIJI Marriott Resort Momi Bay staff members and guests raised $1370 through a crab race in a bid to assist the Fiji Cancer Society help those diagnosed and living with breast cancer.

Resort general manager Silvano Dressino said the increase in breast cancer cases in Fiji prompted the resort to hold a GM's afternoon tea at the Lagoon Lounge on Friday.

"October always marks breast cancer awareness month and for Marriott we always need to support the communities around us," he said.

"I think also in Fiji, breast cancer is a matter of concern and as reported in your newspaper (The Fiji Times) over 1600 cases have been recorded in Fiji.

"This is to increase awareness among associates, staff and guests that are working here."

Mr Dressino said for this month, $1 from every purchase of the resort's Pinktober cocktail would be given to the Fiji Cancer Society.

Sales from selected pastries would also be contributed towards the cause.

Mr Dressino said the resort came up with the idea to support the society in their efforts to assist women living with breast cancer.