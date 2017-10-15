Fiji Time: 12:04 PM on Sunday 15 October

Sewasewa sets goal

Litia Cava
Sunday, October 15, 2017

Melaia Sewasewa, 10, lost her eyesight two years ago after a sickness. She was in Year 3 and attended Nailuva Primary School in Ra.

After the incident, she had to drop out of school because she could not continue studying like other normal children in the school. She has recovered and is in Year 1 at the Fiji School for the Blind in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

"I have a younger brother and he stays in the village with my mother while I attend school and stay in the hostel," Sewasewa said.

"It was hard for me at first but now I now can read Braille and I also continue with what I love to do, cleaning the house and washing dishes. I want to become a doctor when I grow up because I love helping people.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








