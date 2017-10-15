Sewasewa sets goal

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji School of the Blind students at the International White Cane Safety Day celebrations yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Melaia Sewasewa, 10, lost her eyesight two years ago after a sickness. She was in Year 3 and attended Nailuva Primary School in Ra.

After the incident, she had to drop out of school because she could not continue studying like other normal children in the school. She has recovered and is in Year 1 at the Fiji School for the Blind in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

"I have a younger brother and he stays in the village with my mother while I attend school and stay in the hostel," Sewasewa said.

"It was hard for me at first but now I now can read Braille and I also continue with what I love to do, cleaning the house and washing dishes. I want to become a doctor when I grow up because I love helping people.

