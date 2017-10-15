Fiji Time: 12:04 PM on Sunday 15 October

Women in boating business

Luke Rawalai
Sunday, October 15, 2017

THREE women who were part of the Boat Masters License and Restricted Licence 6 Master Engineer Workshop, which ended on Friday, are also dreaming of operating their own boating businesses soon.

Learning and living with 59 male counterparts for the duration of the three-week workshop in the village of Navetau in Saqani, Cakaudrove did not deter the three women as they happily received their certificates at the end of the training.

Housewife Melania Diuca said after receiving her boat masters licence, she was planning to resume her daily operation of transporting passengers between Buca Bay and Taveuni.

Ms Diuca said she used to transport passengers without a licence not knowing that it was illegal.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








