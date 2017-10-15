Lodoni fun day raises funds

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the RKS Old Scholars Association from Lautoka enjoy the Lodoni Day celebrations yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

MEMBERS of the Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Scholars Association (RKSOSA) came out in numbers yesterday for the Lodoni fun day to raise funds for the school and its investment project.

RKSOSA president in Fiji Alivereti Yaya said the association was aiming to have the groundbreaking ceremony for the Golden Heron Project in January next year.

The old boys, through the Lodoni Investment Company Ltd, had acquired a piece of land in central Suva earlier this year for the development of the project.

Mr Yaya said the cost of the project was about $50m. The company is the corporate arm of the RKS old boys, which oversees all commercial ventures of the group.

