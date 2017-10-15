Fiji Time: 12:04 PM on Sunday 15 October

Lodoni fun day raises funds

Litia Cava
Sunday, October 15, 2017

MEMBERS of the Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Scholars Association (RKSOSA) came out in numbers yesterday for the Lodoni fun day to raise funds for the school and its investment project.

RKSOSA president in Fiji Alivereti Yaya said the association was aiming to have the groundbreaking ceremony for the Golden Heron Project in January next year.

The old boys, through the Lodoni Investment Company Ltd, had acquired a piece of land in central Suva earlier this year for the development of the project.

Mr Yaya said the cost of the project was about $50m. The company is the corporate arm of the RKS old boys, which oversees all commercial ventures of the group.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








