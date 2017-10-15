Fiji Time: 12:04 PM on Sunday 15 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Organisers hope for huge crowd for bilibili race

Aqela Susu
Sunday, October 15, 2017

A HUGE turnout is expected for the inaugural Rewa Festival Bilibili Race next month.

Organised by the province of Rewa, the purpose of the festival is to support fundraising efforts for the Rewa Care, a newly-established organisation and also for a safe and inclusive advocacy tool for COP23, food security, health and wellness and embracing diversity.

Festival chairperson Aqela Cakobau said the festival would also include a social cohesion and a clean-up campaign of the Rewa River led by the Uto Ni Yalo crew.

"The fun-filled environment and the inclusiveness of the bilibili race categories and provides the perfect opportunities to draw people's attention to the priority areas and the needed messages to protect the environment and its biodiversity especially in its efforts to adapt to climatic changes affecting the province," Ms Cakobau said.

media page and logo on Tuesday at Lomanikoro Village in Rewa.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. One dead, two in hospital after head-on collision
  2. 'I'm not a politician'
  3. Plans for Bati
  4. Lodoni fun day raises funds
  5. Kumar: No intention to go on strike
  6. Sewasewa sets goal
  7. Resort steps up support
  8. Parental negligence a concern, says Fatiaki
  9. Qiliho urges public to help police
  10. Round one knockout

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  2. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  3. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  5. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  7. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  8. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)
  9. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  10. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)