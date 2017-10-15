Organisers hope for huge crowd for bilibili race

/ Front page / News

A HUGE turnout is expected for the inaugural Rewa Festival Bilibili Race next month.

Organised by the province of Rewa, the purpose of the festival is to support fundraising efforts for the Rewa Care, a newly-established organisation and also for a safe and inclusive advocacy tool for COP23, food security, health and wellness and embracing diversity.

Festival chairperson Aqela Cakobau said the festival would also include a social cohesion and a clean-up campaign of the Rewa River led by the Uto Ni Yalo crew.

"The fun-filled environment and the inclusiveness of the bilibili race categories and provides the perfect opportunities to draw people's attention to the priority areas and the needed messages to protect the environment and its biodiversity especially in its efforts to adapt to climatic changes affecting the province," Ms Cakobau said.



