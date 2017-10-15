Fiji Time: 12:04 PM on Sunday 15 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kumar: No intention to go on strike

Litia Cava
Sunday, October 15, 2017

BUS drivers who are members of the Transport and Workers Union have no intention to go on strike.

Its general secretary, Kamlesh Kumar, clarified this last night during a meeting with union members at the Fijian Teachers Association hall in Suva.

"This union, we do not talk strike. We believe in dialogue and effective communication with employers. It is not even in our minds to talk about strike. We've barely started and we have signed around 200 workers already," he said.

Mr Kumar said it was the working conditions and wages of bus drivers that were the two main issues the union hoped to address with bus owners.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. One dead, two in hospital after head-on collision
  2. 'I'm not a politician'
  3. Plans for Bati
  4. Lodoni fun day raises funds
  5. Kumar: No intention to go on strike
  6. Sewasewa sets goal
  7. Resort steps up support
  8. Parental negligence a concern, says Fatiaki
  9. Qiliho urges public to help police
  10. Round one knockout

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  2. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  3. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  5. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  7. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  8. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)
  9. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  10. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)