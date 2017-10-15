Kumar: No intention to go on strike

/ Front page / News

BUS drivers who are members of the Transport and Workers Union have no intention to go on strike.

Its general secretary, Kamlesh Kumar, clarified this last night during a meeting with union members at the Fijian Teachers Association hall in Suva.

"This union, we do not talk strike. We believe in dialogue and effective communication with employers. It is not even in our minds to talk about strike. We've barely started and we have signed around 200 workers already," he said.

Mr Kumar said it was the working conditions and wages of bus drivers that were the two main issues the union hoped to address with bus owners.

