Daunibau scoops Ra crown

+ Enlarge this image Miss Vodafone Rakiraki 2017 Miss Rakiraki Market Vendors Adi Sereana Daunibau is congratulated by Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar as Miss Rakiraki 2016 Sereima Tabuya looks on. Picture: SUPPLIED

MISS Rakiraki Market Vendors Sereana Daunibau was crowned Vodafone Miss Rakiraki 2017 last night.

She will take the hopes of the people of Ra to the Miss Fiji Pageant later this year.

The first runner-up title was scooped by Miss Kasabia Kinisimere Dibaba and second runner-up went to Miss Golden Point Adireki Moivivi.

The other winners were Miss Personality-Miss Profile Productions Marama Kalougata, Miss Photogenic and best traditional attire went to Miss Dibaba, best research and best talent went to Miss Daunibau while the best sarong was taken by Miss Moivivi.

