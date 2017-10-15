Care for mental health

/ Front page / News

IT is important for everyone to realise the significance of being mentally prepared while engaging in activities at workplaces, communities and even in our homes.

These were the sentiments shared by the director for Ministry of Youth and Sports, George Francis, while officiating at the World Mental Health Day celebrations at the Nayavu Government Station in Wainibuka, Tailevu yesterday.

Mr Francis said mental health was usually associated with mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, tiredness and schizophrenia.

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health is a state of wellbeing in which an individual realises his or her own potential, can cope with normal stresses in life, can work productively and fruitfully and is able to make contribution to his or her own community," Mr Francis said.

