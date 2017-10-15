Fiji Time: 12:04 PM on Sunday 15 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Care for mental health

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, October 15, 2017

IT is important for everyone to realise the significance of being mentally prepared while engaging in activities at workplaces, communities and even in our homes.

These were the sentiments shared by the director for Ministry of Youth and Sports, George Francis, while officiating at the World Mental Health Day celebrations at the Nayavu Government Station in Wainibuka, Tailevu yesterday.

Mr Francis said mental health was usually associated with mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, tiredness and schizophrenia.

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health is a state of wellbeing in which an individual realises his or her own potential, can cope with normal stresses in life, can work productively and fruitfully and is able to make contribution to his or her own community," Mr Francis said.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. One dead, two in hospital after head-on collision
  2. 'I'm not a politician'
  3. Plans for Bati
  4. Lodoni fun day raises funds
  5. Kumar: No intention to go on strike
  6. Sewasewa sets goal
  7. Resort steps up support
  8. Parental negligence a concern, says Fatiaki
  9. Qiliho urges public to help police
  10. Round one knockout

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  2. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  3. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  5. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  7. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  8. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)
  9. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  10. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)