THE Fiji Police Force is not a political institution and therefore, will not respond to any political statement directed against the institution, says Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He made the comment in response to a statement released by Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa on Thursday of the alleged transfer of police powers to the military.

"I don't respond to political statements, I'm not a politician," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"If they make a complaint, we will quickly investigate it. We need time to do our investigations."

