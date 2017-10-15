Fiji Time: 12:04 PM on Sunday 15 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'I'm not a politician'

Aqela Susu
Sunday, October 15, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force is not a political institution and therefore, will not respond to any political statement directed against the institution, says Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He made the comment in response to a statement released by Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa on Thursday of the alleged transfer of police powers to the military.

"I don't respond to political statements, I'm not a politician," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"If they make a complaint, we will quickly investigate it. We need time to do our investigations."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. One dead, two in hospital after head-on collision
  2. 'I'm not a politician'
  3. Plans for Bati
  4. Lodoni fun day raises funds
  5. Kumar: No intention to go on strike
  6. Sewasewa sets goal
  7. Resort steps up support
  8. Parental negligence a concern, says Fatiaki
  9. Qiliho urges public to help police
  10. Round one knockout

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  2. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  3. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  5. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  7. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  8. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)
  9. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  10. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)