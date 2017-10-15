Fiji Time: 12:04 PM on Sunday 15 October

Qiliho urges public to help police

Aqela Susu
Sunday, October 15, 2017

POLICE Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho is calling on the public to help them in their fight to eradicate violence against women and children, adding it's not a policing issue alone but everyone's business.

In an interview with this newsapaper, he said every member of the public needed to play their part if violence against women and children were to end.

"For those cases, it's not a policing issue alone. The institution of the family needs to take charge of things and look after our children," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"Unfortunately, we now have cases where these incidents are happening right in that institution of a family.

