Parental negligence a concern, says Fatiaki

+ Enlarge this image The Baleiono family from Qauia at the Lami family fun day yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

PARENTAL negligence is one of the main issues the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation deals with repeatedly, says director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki.

"The cases that are now high according to the statistics that we have is parental neglect and this is reported to us frequently," Mr Fatiaki said.

During the Lami family fun day at Tikaram Park in Lami yesterday, Mr Fatiaki said such events helped strengthen family time.

The park was a hive of activity yesterday as hundreds of families around the Lami area turned up to enjoy the organised activities during the fun day. Mr Fatiaki said the ministry counselled families but cases of criminal nature were referred directly to police.

