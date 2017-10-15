One dead, two in hospital after head-on collision

/ Front page / News

A MAN is dead and two others were rushed to the Nadi Hospital in serious conditions after a head-on collision between two cars at Denarau Rd in Nadi yesterday.

Police west media liaison officer Wame Bautolu said a 57-year-old man of Malolo Island in the Mamanucas died and the driver of the other vehicle and a passenger remained in a serious condition in hospital.

"Our preliminary investigations have revealed that the victim may have been under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened," he said.

