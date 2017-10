/ Front page / News

Update: 9:51PM JOSH Dugan register the Kangaroos first points of the last clash of the Tri nations game against hosts the Vodafone Fiji Bati.

The try and the conversion to James Maloney takes the visitor to a 6-0 commanding lead.





Playmaker Maloney converted his own try to keep the lead 12-0.





Fiji gave everything but were stopped at the Kangaroos' wall of defence.





Ben Hunt scored another team try to put the game safe.





The Kangaroos won 18-0.