Update: 8:35PM BA defeated Suva 5-0 in the second Courts Inter District Championship semi-final at Churchill Park in Lautoka this evening.

Narendra Rao and Samuela Nabenia scored a double. Meli Codro scored the other goal.

Ba led 3-0 at halftime.

Tomorrow at 12pm in the senior division final, Navua will play Nadroga while Lautoka and Ba will face off in the premier division final at 2.30pm.