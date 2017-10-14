Tri-Nations: Kangaroos show class against PNG Kumuls

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:01PM THE Kangaroos showed their class in the second game of the Tri-Nations clash against the PNG Kumuls as they scored their first try to Tom Trbojevic.

The Kangaroos led 4-0.

Penrith Panthers Josh Mansour scored the Kangaroos second try to extend their lead 10-0.

Kumuls' backline made a well-constructed move that resulted in Wartovo Puara Jr's try in the right-hand corner to register their first point of the second Tri-Nations clash to trail 10-4.

Ten minutes remaining and Dane Gagai of the Kangaroos scored again with James Maloney missing the 14-4.

Wade Graham scored the last try to put the game to bed with Maloney successfully kicking the ball across the bar.

The final score is 20-4.