Update: 6:46PM PNG Kumuls skipper David Mead scored the first try for his team against the hosts the Vodafone Fiji Bati.

The conversion was unsuccessful.

The game is the first of the Tri - Nations held at the ANZ Stadium.

Kumuls forward Luke Page scored the second try for the visitors with the conversion successful to take their points to 10-0.

In the second game the Kumuls will face the Kangaroos.