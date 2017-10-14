FSB students gear up for national games

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji School of the Blind students holding up their canes during the International White Cane Safety day celebrations at the school this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:45PM STUDENTS of the Fiji Society for the Blind (FSB) are geared up for the upcoming national games for children with special needs.

FSB executive director Barbara Faruk said the students had been excited to attend the annual event because it would also be a good exposure for them.

"All the special schools from around the country will be attending this national meet and the students will be participating in various sporting activities from athletics to team sporting activities," she said.

"At the same time, our students will be going for an excursion and it would be a good outing for the students as well."

The national games will take place from November 2-3.